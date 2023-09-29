Eastlake offensive lineman Roman Hernandez earns opportunity to compete at next level

Eastlake offensive lineman Roman Hernandez will get a chance to help a new college football program in Texas get started.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder Hernandez has verbally committed to UT-Rio Grande Valley, which begins play in 2025 and will compete in the Western Athletic Conference and in the Football Championship Subdivision to start.

"The coaching staff began recruiting three or four months ago and the whole staff was really great about contacting me, staying in touch and creating a strong bond," Hernandez said. "I really want to help the program get started and make a name in the world of college football."

Hernandez played varsity as a junior for the Falcons and was a key force on this year's squad, but will miss the rest of the season after recently suffering a torn ACL.

"I feel like I've improved here at Eastlake and I've learned a lot," Hernandez said.

Eastlake coach Ruben Rodriguez said Hernandez has come a long way in his time with the football program.

"Roman has potential to do great things," Rodriguez said. "He'll have a chance to go there to UT-Rio Grande Valley and help start a new program with new traditions. He'll have time to get healthy and continue to learn the game. He's good kid and I'm glad he's getting this opportunity."

