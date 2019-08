Football Kickoff Week presented by 76 — Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth lay out the key storylines to follow during Saturday's Eastern Washington vs. Washington game on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies will start Jacob Eason at quarterback, looking to extend their home winning streak to 15 games. See the game live at 12 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

