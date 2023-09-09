Eastern Washington vs. Fresno State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Bulldogs open their home slate with a unique broadcast against the Big Sky’s Eagles. Here’s how to watch and what to watch for.

The home slate begins.

The Dogs trying to extend their win extra to 11 games as they host Eastern Washington for their home opener. This will be the first meeting between both of these programs.

Game: Eastern Washington vs. Fresno State

Where: Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno, CA \

TV: UniMas

Streaming: Mountain West Network (in English and Spanish)

Series Record: First Meeting

Game Notes: Eastern Washington | Fresno State

Players to Watch

RB Elijah Gilliam

Where would the Bulldogs be without this guy last week? Gilliam step in and gave a big boost to the Bulldogs run game with 20 carries for 93 yards. Gilliam had only 17 carries for 100 yard last season! With both Malik Sherrod and Devon Rivers banged up, Gilliam could be in line for his for career start and Eastern Washington just gave up over 330 rushing yards last week in their season opener. It could be a big day for Gilliam, Could it be enough to make him RB1 going forward?

So many great stories coming out of 39-35 Fresno State win over Purdue. Here’s another: the Bulldogs’ leading rusher isn’t even on scholarship. Walk-on Elijah Gilliam rumbled for 93 yards on 20 carries. @ElijahG_33 pic.twitter.com/8Gs2GvXPQv — Gabe Camarillo (@gabecamarillo_) September 2, 2023

WR Erik Brooks

Have yourself a game young man. In his first game as WR1 Brooks did not disappoint with nine catches for 170 yard and two touchdowns. Brooks also caught a 22 yard go ahead touchdown with just under a minute to go, which would end up being the game winning touchdown to shock the Boilermakers.

Now he will look to follow up his week1 performance against a team that really struggled to to defend the pass against FBS teams last year. In the two FBS teams Eastern Washington played last year they gave up a combined 733 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the air. Coming off a career game and being the go to target in this Bulldogs offense, Brooks should have another great game.

Keys to the Game

Finish plays Defense:

The Bulldogs did come away with zero sack and zero turnovers last week but they did create some timely pressures to force Hudson Card to throw some uncomfortable throws and the D-Line against the run couldn’t get any better.

Now the Bulldogs will face another team that likes to play offense through the air. So one of the keys to victory is the Defensive line has to control the line of scrimmage and make Eastern Washington beat them by running the ball. Lastly finishes tackles.The Dogs had way to many missed tackles and it cost them on the first drive when the Bulldogs missed six tackles on one play which led to a 84 yard touchdown by Purdue. Simple fixs will go along way for the Dogs in this game.

Special Teams

If the there were any negatives from last week it was clearly special teams. A missed FG, two short punts, and the Bulldogs gave up a 98 yard kickoff return to open up the second half. The Dogs have to clean up these mistakes that could have cost them the game last week. If the Bulldogs defense can control the game then field position will be a factor in this game. Could be a bigger confident booster as well for the Special teams units going forward.

Predictions:

Valley Children’s Stadium will be rocking as there is A expected 39k fans which could lead to sellout closer to game time. The Bulldogs are bringing in a 10 game win streak and are playing home for the first this season. All the momentum will be with the Bulldogs as they hope to make it 11 wins in a row.

Fresno State 45, Eastern Washington 7

