New Eastern Washington basketball coach Dan Monson hires associate head coach, two other assistants

May 22—From staff reports

Eastern Washington men's basketball coach Dan Monson now has a staff.

Hired last month after David Riley left for Washington State, Monson has brought in associate head coach Ryan Lundgren and assistant Larry Anderson to join Ben Beauchamp, the lone holdover from Riley's staff, the school announced on Wednesday.

Lundgren spent last season leading Division III Carroll College, which finished 19-12 overall and 12-3 in the Frontier Conference. Prior to that, he was associate head coach at College of Southern Idaho.

"It was important for me to find a head assistant that has experience in all facets of a basketball program, including head coaching experience," Monson said in a release. "Ryan is that perfect fit, and he has won at every stop in his career."

Anderson worked as an assistant to Monson at Long Beach State, where the two led the team to an unlikely NCAA Tournament berth after the school announced Monson would not be returning the following season.

Under Riley, Beauchamp was director of player development in 2022-23 and a graduate assistant in 2021-22 before being elevated to full-time assistant last season.