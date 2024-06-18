Eastern reups with Community Howard for athletic trainer services

GREENTOWN — After months of looking for a new provider for an athletic trainer, Eastern Howard School Corporation is sticking with Community Howard Regional Health.

The Eastern School Board Tuesday approved a one-year contract with Community that will allow Eastern to keep its longtime athletic trainer, Jeff Mossburg. The contract is worth $70,000.

For years, Community had provided athletic trainers at no charge, but late last year the health network notified its partner schools that agreement was ending. Instead, schools were expected to pay the salaries of their athletic trainers if they wished to keep them.

Kokomo, Eastern, Taylor and Western schools were impacted by Community’s decision. Kokomo schools found a different provider last year. Taylor’s agreement is still good for a few years. Eastern and Western have spent the last few months looking at different options.

Eastern’s search came up lame.

Athletic Director Erik Hisner told the school board he checked with seven different providers.

Fort Wayne-based Optimum Performance Sports looked to be a potential partner at one time. The company, part of Lutheran Health Network, supplies athletic trainers to multiple Grant County schools and has an office at the Gas City Interstate 69 exit.

However, Optimum Performance Sports (OPS) is stretched thin.

Hisner said Select Physical Therapy in Indianapolis was supposed to send a proposal but never did. Ascension St. Vincent declined. Marion Health never returned calls. One other proposal fell through at the last minute.

“It was a long process,” Hisner said. “It was frustrating at times, a lot of times.”

Community originally quoted Eastern at $108,000. Then came back with a lower offer at $80,000. Eastern Superintendent Keith Richie said they negotiated the price down to $70,000.

The contract includes a sideline physician for home football games and a free physical night for student athletes. Community will also award two $1,000 scholarships to seniors like it has for years.

The school board approved the contract 3-1. Board Vice President Evan Eikenberry was absent.

Board member Brian Day was the lone no vote.

The situation with Community has been a sore spot for Eastern.

Day, citing ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer, mentioned Community Health Network had a revenue of $1.96 billion in 2022. Its President and CEO Bryan Mills made over $2 million.

“I don’t think they’re hurting,” Day said. “I will be voting no. That’s not due to any of the efforts.”

ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer is a free-to-use tool that lists the financials of nonprofit agencies.

“It’s about time somebody stood up to these people,” Day said.

A spokesperson for Community Howard told the Tribune earlier this year legislation, rising costs and shrinking reimbursements necessitated the need to restructure agreements with schools.

Board member Sheryl Dean said she would have voted no had Eikenberry been present. Another no vote would have split the vote evenly, and the contract would not have passed Tuesday.

Board member Abbee Summers, who is also a licensed physical therapy assistant, said the market is short on athletic trainers.

“They see our hand, and they are playing their cards right,” she said. “I don’t necessarily like it, but our kids need those services and they need the coverage. We’re stuck for now.”

Summers said the change in requirements to become an athletic trainer — a master’s degree when it once was a four-year degree — has caused a gap in the number of students graduating from those programs.

An OPS representative told the Tribune earlier this year that change has led to less students completing athletic training programs.

Summers said there’s probably also a need for college programs to expand, increasing the students they admit. This is one of the reasons why there’s also a shortage for certain school therapists, like speech language pathologists.

Turning to a physical therapist isn’t an option, either. Summers said they’re two different fields. An athletic trainer can make on-the-scene judgements while a physical therapist sees a patient after they’ve received a diagnosis.

Community has also asked schools to pay the salaries of certain mental health skills clinicians the health care system provided. Both Eastern and Taylor have turned to 4C Health instead.

Western’s school board is expected to vote on contracts with Community and Meridian Health Services, presumably for the same types of services, on Tuesday.