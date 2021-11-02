Eastern Michigan vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 2

Eastern Michigan vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Eastern Michigan (5-3), Toledo (4-4)

Eastern Michigan vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Eagles are going to bomb away.

They’ve found something that works in QB Ben Bryant – the former Cincinnati Bearcat – and they’re going to stick with it.

He has hit close to 75% of his passes over the last few weeks and has been around the 70% mark on the year, keeping the mistakes to a minimum and doing a great job of pushing the ball deep.

The Toledo D might be among the best in the MAC, but the secondary has started to slip a little bit. After dominating for most of the year – outside of getting hit hard by Notre Dame – the Rockets have allowed over 200 passing yards in each of the last two games.

However …

Why Toledo Will Win

The Toledo defense continues to be terrific.

Overall, the Rocket formula should work. It gets great D, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and there’s enough happening on the ground to control the tempo of the game.

There have been some some losses over the last few weeks – close defeats to Northern Illinois and Central Michigan – but run, keep trying to run, and hope that defense can come through.

Eastern Michigan has a strong, high-powered offense thanks to the passing attack, but forget about running the ball. The Eagle O was able to grind it out early this season, but everything stalled in a big, big way over the last month.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s this simple. Can the Eastern Michigan passing game do enough to screw up Toledo’s balance and defensive style.

The Rockets are coming off their best game of the season – a stunning blowout win over Western Michigan – but if they have to get into a shootout, there’s a problem.

But Eastern Michigan is having a hard times with teams that can run.

Toledo will get to 200 yards for the first time since early October, it’ll average over five yards per pop, and the defense won’t break enough after doing a lot of bending.

Eastern Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Lines

Toledo 31, Eastern Michigan 20

Line: Toledo -9, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

