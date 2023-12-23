Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama: Scouting report, prediction for 68 Ventures Bowl

Free Press sports writer Jared Ramsey scouts Eastern Michigan's matchup in the 68 Ventures Bowl with South Alabama on Saturday:

Fast facts

Matchup: Eastern Michigan (6-6, 4-4 MAC) vs. South Alabama (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt).

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday; Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

TV/Radio: ESPN; WEMU-FM (89.1).

Line: Jaguars by 17.

Eastern Michigan running back Samson Evans (22) runs with the ball against San Jose State in the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Availability report

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan had six players enter the transfer portal: WR Javon Swinton (uncommitted), TE CJ Horton (uncommitted), TE Andreas Paaske (Arkansas), DL Mikah Coleman (Cincinnati), QB Austin Smith (uncommitted), OL Zack Conti (Southern Miss).

South Alabama: South Alabama had three players enter the transfer portal: EDGE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (uncommitted), WR Caullin Lacy (Louisville), LB Gavin Forsha (uncommitted).

Scouting report

When Eastern Michigan has the ball: Eastern Michigan’s quarterback situation took a hit after Austin Smith entered the portal when it opened on Dec. 4. Smith started all 12 games for EMU, throwing for 1,775 yards and nine touchdowns, but he's not with the team in Mobile. Ike Udengwu III was the team’s backup quarterback, appearing in three games in relief work. Udengwu completed 13 of 28 passes for 100 yards and had no TDs and two interceptions. The Eagles leaned on the backfield duo of Samson Evans and Jaylon Jackson throughout the season; they combined for 1,519 yards and 16 touchdowns. Evans was the team’s leading rusher with 635 yards and 12 touchdowns while Jackson was the change-of-pace back, accounting for 574 yards rushing, 221 yards receiving and four touchdowns. EMU ranked 128th out of 131 FBS-level teams in total offense (272.2 yards per game) and 112th in scoring (20.3 points per game). South Alabama’s defense closed the season shutting out Marshall then giving up 52 points to Texas State. South Alabama ranks 27th in total defense (326.8 yards allowed per game), 35th in scoring defense (21.92 points allowed per game) and 26th against the run (116.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

When South Alabama has the ball: The Jaguars are one of the stronger offenses Eastern Michigan will face this season, ranking 37th in the country in total offense (424.6 yards per game) and 45th in scoring (30.9 points per game). The only team on Eastern Michigan’s schedule this season with better marks was MAC West champ Toledo, who beat the Eagles, 49-23. The offense is well-balanced, averaging 264.9 passing yards and 159.7 rushing yards per game. It is led by quarterback Carter Bradley, who threw for 2,660 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 starts, and running back La’Damian Webb, who had 1,007 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Eastern Michigan’s defense is the strength of the team, giving up an average of 24 points, and is led by linebacker Chase Kline, who is second in the country with 143 tackles.

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack reacts to a play during the game against Tennessee on Nov. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Know the foe

Rising Kane: Much like EMU head coach Chris Creighton, USA head coach Kane Wommack has his program reaching unseen heights. South Alabama has been an FBS program since 2012 but has had its most successful seasons under Wommack in recent years. Wommack has a 21-16 record in three seasons, compared to the 38-72 record the school had before his arrival. He also delivered the first winning season in South Alabama’s short history in 2022, finishing 10-3 after a loss to WKU in the New Orleans Bowl. The Jaguars went 6-6 for a bowl game berth twice in their first five seasons under head coach Joey Jones but lost both of them to finish below .500.

Chipping away: South Alabama and Eastern Michigan shared one squad on the schedule — Central Michigan, with losses in consecutive weeks. South Alabama fell to CMU, 34-30, in Mobile on Sept. 23, and Eastern followed up with a 26-23 loss to its rival on Sept. 30. In the first game, South Alabama grabbed the lead late before CMU QB Jase Bauer scored with 13 seconds left to steal the win for the Chips. Likewise the next week, Eastern led CMU, 23-19, in the second half, but failed to score in the fourth quarter.

Praise of the Sun (Belt): South Alabama had seven All-Sun Belt selections, including two first-teamers — wideout Caullin Lacy and cornerback Jaden Voisin. Lacy is headed to Louisville, but Voisin is still a Jaguar; he had four interceptions and seven passes defended. Webb and LB Quentin Wilfawn made the second team and DL Wy’Kevious Thomas and DB Yam Banks made the third team. Bradley, meanwhile, earned honorable mention after topping 2,500 yards passing for the second consecutive season.

Jared Ramsey’s two cents

Eastern’s QB dilemma: The portal giveth, and the portal taketh away, as Smith didn't make the trip to Mobile with the team. His backup, Udengwu, has the most experience left on the roster; the junior appearing in three games in relief. He transferred in last winter from Mt. San Antonio, a junior college in California, where he threw for 2,604 yards and 25 touchdowns in a 9-2 season.

History on the line: Eastern Michigan is trying to win two straight bowl games for the first time in school history. South Alabama, on the other hand, is looking to win its first-ever FBS-level bowl. Unfortunately for EMU, it's a de facto road game at South Alabama’s home stadium in Mobile. EMU is 1-5 when venturing outside of Ypsilanti this season, with the Eagles' only win coming Nov. 21 over Buffalo.

Prediction

Facing a stingy USA defense, EMU will have to fight for every yard, leaning heavily on Evans and Jackson. The offensive concerns, coupled with trying to slow down Bradley and Webb defensively, could spell a long afternoon for EMU. The pick: South Alabama 31, EMU 13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama: Scouting report for 68 Ventures Bowl