Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State in Idaho Potato Bowl: Prediction, players to watch

There may not be two more underrated coaches in the Group of Five than Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan. Their teams square off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Here's what you need to know.

Who plays in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State.

What day and where is the Idaho Potato Bowl?

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho.

Will the Idaho Potato Bowl be televised?

ESPN is airing the game.

Eastern Michigan’s running game has to stay hot. The Spartans can win by winning the turnover battle. Prediction: San Jose State, 24-20.

Scooby Axson: San Jose State

Jace Evans: San Jose State

Paul Myerberg: San Jose State

Erick Smith: Eastern Michigan

Eddie Timanus: San Jose State

Dan Wolken: San Jose State

Who is favored to win the Idaho Potato Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

How has Eastern Michigan fared under Chris Creighton?

Creighton is a longtime head coach who worked his way from the NAIA (Ottawa University) to Division III (Wabash) to the FCS (Drake) before taking over at EMU in 2014. Since arriving in Ypsilanti, Creighton has led the Eagles to five of the seven bowl bids in program history. This year’s team has posted the first eight-win season since 1987. He’s had just five losing seasons in 26 years as a college head coach. His teams have always leaned on the run, and the 2022 Eagles are no different. EMU ran the ball 462 times during the regular season and finished second in the MAC with 22 rushing scores.

How has San Jose State fared under Brent Brennan?

Brennan has steadily built San Jose State into one of the top programs in the Mountain West since arriving from Oregon State in 2017. After going 3-22 in his first two years, he’s led the Spartans to a pair of bowl bids. But SJSU has struggled to get things going on the ground. The Spartans rank fourth from the bottom in the FBS with 1,017 rushing yards but have thrown for 20 TDs against four interceptions.

Who's the starting quarterback for San Jose State?

Formerly the starter at Hawaii, Chevan Cordeiro pulled off the in-conference transfer this past offseason and did as good a job as any quarterback in the country at avoiding turnovers. He threw for 20 touchdowns against four interceptions, completing 61% of passes.

Who are the players to watch?

A closer look at three stars.

DL Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

The Eagles will have their hands full against an SJSU defense that held four MWC opponents under 100 yards on the ground. Fehoko is a 263-pound disruptor adept at harassing quarterbacks (nine sacks) and destroying plays in the backfield (18.5 tackles for loss, good for sixth nationally).

OG Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

Sow has started almost every game since his redshirt freshman season in 2018 and will leave as one of the most decorated offensive linemen in program history.

DE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

The Mid-American Conference defender of the year will garner heavy All-America consideration after pulling down 19.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during the regular season.

College football bowl game expert picks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State Idaho Potato Bowl: Time, TV, picks