Eastern Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Eastern Michigan vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Eastern Michigan (2-2), Northern Illinois (3-1)

Eastern Michigan vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The competition might not be anything amazing since getting roasted by Wisconsin – beating UMass and Texas State – but the two games might have sharpened things up.

The Eagles were almost perfectly balanced offensively against the Bobcats last week. This week they have to own third downs and mix it up against a Northern Illinois team that’s awful on third down defense and doesn’t have the passing attack to keep up if it gets down fast.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Why are the Huskies 2-2? They’re getting great play from the offensive front.

They’re not allowing sacks, they’re pounding away for a ground game that hit the 160-yard mark in every game and averages 216 yards per outing.

The Eastern Michigan defensive front couldn’t hold up against Wisconsin, but it gave up over 200 yards against UMass, too. The Huskies should be able to run enough to throw the Eagles off of their game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a good game that should help sort out the MAC pecking order just as the conference season is getting going.

Neither team is perfect, and consistency hasn’t always been the norm outside of EMU’s balance lately, but both of them should play an even and good battle.

Story continues

Northern Illinois doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to bother the Eagle backfield, but the running game will make up for it. The difference will be with the kicking game – NIU has the better placekicker.

Eastern Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 30, Eastern Michigan 28

Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

