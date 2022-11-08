Eastern Michigan vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Michigan vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Eastern Michigan (5-4), Akron (1-8)

Eastern Michigan vs Akron Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

All of a sudden, Eastern Michigan went from having a weird flaky also-ran of a season to being a win away from going bowling. There’s been next to nothing predictable or steady about this team, but it keeps on finding ways to stay in games and pull off wins.

There was no offense whatsoever last week against Toledo, and it still only lost by three.

It al doesn’t make a whole lot of sense – there’s almost nothing this team does all that well – but it’s amazing at converting on its third down chances and it scores almost every time it gets a good break or goes on a nice drive.

For the most part, it has a huge problem against teams that can get the ground game going. There’s not much happening from the line to be disruptive, but it usually holds its own.

Now it gets to deal with an Akron offensive front that can’t generate any semblance of a push for the ground game and is the worst in America in pass protection. But …

Why Akron Will Win

Akron can throw.

It has a hard time protecting DJ Irons, but he’s winging it around averaging over 300 yards per game in MAC play for the second-best passing game in the conference.

Again, Eastern Michigan doesn’t bring much of a pass rush – or any pass rush – and the offense isn’t going to come out and hang 50 on the board. There were a few outliers when the running game went off – line in the stunner over Arizona State – but Akron should be able to hold up just well enough to not get totally gouged.

As long as the offense is throwing well this could be a fight. Eastern Michigan is 1-3 when allowing 235 passing yards or more, and Akron will throw for at least that many.

What’s Going To Happen

Akron hasn’t had a lick of luck at home in MAC play, but it’s been competitive. On the flip side, Eastern Michigan has been horrible at home and terrific on the road.

The Zip passing game will be decent enough to stay in the game, but two turnovers will be a problem and the run defense will have even bigger issues.

There won’t be anything pretty about this, but becoming bowl eligible will look gorgeous.

Eastern Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 27, Akron 20

Line: Eastern Michigan -7.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Eastern Michigan vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

