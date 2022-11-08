Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction Game Preview

Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) -A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, a Qatar World Cup ambassador told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, was "damage in the mind".