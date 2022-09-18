Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm Edwards, Arizona State after win over Sun Devils

The Eastern Michigan football team's social media account celebrated the Eagles' upset win over Arizona State football on Saturday night by bringing out Herm Edwards' "You play to win the game" quote in a graphic on Twitter after EMU's 30-21 win over ASU in Tempe.

"The only quote to describe tonight," it wrote.

Twitter reacted to the jab at the ASU coach and program after Eastern Michigan became the first MAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in a college football regular season game.

EMU Football Twitter, after victory tonight at Arizona State that also gave EMU a $1.5 million guarantee and coach Chris Creighton a $15,000 bonus https://t.co/L5Qr0NBKsc — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) September 18, 2022

Yep you knew that quote was coming tonight... https://t.co/RiucUKY2xR — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) September 18, 2022

Not only do they pull the upset but then land the ultimate TKO (Troll Knock Out). https://t.co/AdVuRXrXJI — Espo (@Espo) September 18, 2022

Dayuuuum EMU did ‘em like that🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/GixNlJuJeg — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) September 18, 2022

Arizona beat the reigning FCS champs while Arizona State is getting trolled after losing to Eastern Michigan.



It’s a great night to be a Wildcat. https://t.co/jrju0XXn38 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 18, 2022

Two Straight Weeks, the opposing team with the same "witty" take... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/M9EouxRgRC — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙒𝙚𝙨 (@ProducerWes) September 18, 2022

This is savage and I’m here for it https://t.co/oaiPPhWzc2 — Patrick Breen 🌵 (@pjbreenphoto) September 18, 2022

Nah this is funny 😂😂😂😂 shout out my dawg G Chambers https://t.co/RT9BHZRxtr — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) September 18, 2022

It's the second straight week that the quote has been used in a tweet by the opposition's social media team.

The Oklahoma State Football Twitter account tweeted "You play. To Win. The game." after Oklahoma State beat Arizona State 34-17.

