Eastern Michigan football tops Akron in 2OT; Western Michigan shut out at Northern Illinois

Samson Evans accounted for three touchdowns to help Eastern Michigan beat Akron, 30-27, in double-overtime on Tuesday night in Ypsilanti.

Evans opened the first overtime running up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown. Akron answered with Tahj Bullock’s 2-yard touchdown toss to Jake Newell followed by an Owen Wiley 36-yard field goal to begin the second OT.

Austin Smith then sealed it for the Eagles with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jere Getzinger.

Evans finished with 71 yards rushing with a pair of 2-yard scoring runs in the second quarter for Eastern Michigan (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Smith was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. Jesus Gomez kicked a 32-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 17-all.

Lorenzo Lingard and Bullock each had a short-yardage TD run in the second quarter for Akron (2-9, 1-6). Wiley’s 23-yard field goal gave the Zips a 17-14 lead with 8:00 to play. Jeff Undercuffler Jr. was 19-of-26 passing for 223 yards for the Zips.

Northern Illinois 24, Western Michigan 0

DEKALB, Ill. – Antario Brown ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois kept its post-season aspirations alive with a commanding 24-0 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) last shut out an opponent on Oct. 26, 2019 when they beat Akron 49-0. Northern Illinois will get a chance to become bowl eligible when it closes its regular season at Kent State (1-9, 0-6) on Nov. 25.

Western Michigan’s loss eliminates the Broncos (4-7, 3-4) from bowl eligibility.

Brown ran for a 1-yard score in the first quarter to end a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:21. It didn’t take him nearly as long to get his second score when after a punt he ran for a 66-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive with 7:03 before halftime.

In the third, Dane Pardridge returned a 33-yard punt 55 yards for a score to make it a three touchdown advantage. Kanon Woodill closed the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with 11:35 remaining.

Hayden Wolff threw for 182 yards for Western Michigan.

The Broncos hadn’t been shutout since Buffalo beat them 33-0 on Oct. 12, 2013 in Buffalo, New York.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Michigan football tops Akron in 2OT; Western Michigan shut out