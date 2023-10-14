Eastern Michigan football returns onside kick for a touchdown to open game vs. Kent State

Eastern Michigan football was ready for the trickery.

Kent State tried an onside kick to open Saturday's game in Ypsilanti, but the ball popped into the hands of Eagles senior defensive back Kendric Nowling, who ran 44 yards for a touchdown to give EMU (3-3, 1-1 MAC) an improbable 7-0 lead six seconds into the game.

Nowling, from Chicago, outran the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-2) kick team in a sprint to the end zone.

Watch the play below:

WHAT A START 😲



EASTERN MICHIGAN TAKES THE ONSIDE KICK BACK FOR THE TD @EMUFB pic.twitter.com/1TjJDPS69z — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

