Eastern Michigan football coach Chris Creighton gets another contract extension

Eastern Michigan football coach Chris Creighton and the university have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season, the school announced on Thursday.

Creighton, 52, was hired by EMU before the 2014 season and has since led the Eagles to three bowl appearances, the first coach in school history to reach multiple postseason games (2016, 2018 and 2019 seasons). Creighton is 30-51 in seven seasons in Ypsilanti, including winning records in 2016 and 2018 (both 7-6).

Easter Michigan head football coach Chris Creighton talks to reporters during the MAC football media day at Ford Field on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

"Coach Creighton has helped change the culture and the direction of our football program during his tenure at Eastern Michigan," EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a released statement. "We are excited about continuing to build upon a foundation that has seen our teams compete in three postseason bowl games, upset a trio of 'Power Five' opponents, and reach unprecedented new heights in the classroom. Winning a Mid-American Conference Championship and future bowl games continues to drive our football program and athletic department. We believe Coach Creighton is the best leader to accomplish those goals and continue to make our alumni, university, and community proud."

This is Creighton's second contract extension with EMU. The first game in 2017 and was good through the 2022 season. Terms of the new extension were not disclosed. According to the USA TODAY Sports database, Creighton was scheduled to make $480,000 last season, though had a salary reduction of $20,575 due to the pandemic.

Last season, EMU went 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Michigan football: Chris Creighton extended through 2025