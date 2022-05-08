Eastern Michigan football assistant coach Fred Reed dies at 54

Eastern Michigan football assistant coach Fred Reed has died at age 54, the school announced on Sunday afternoon.

Reed, EMU’s defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach, had seven seasons at the school under head coach Chris Creighton, part of a 27-year coaching career.

"Please keep Coach Reed's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Creighton said in a release. "It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now."

The Eagles’ passing defense was the best in the Mid-American Conference last season, allowing just 150.2 passing yards per game.

"We are devastated to learn of Coach Reed's passing," said EMU athletics director Scott Wetherbee in a statement. "Fred was the ultimate model of a husband, father, friend, and coach. Our hearts go out to his wife, La'Shannon, his children, Amar'e and Khamara, and anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed."

An alumnus of Colorado Mesa University, Reed coached with the Detroit Lions for two seasons, overseeing the safeties from 2006-07. Within the state, he also spent three seasons at Michigan Tech as the Huskies’ recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach from 1997-99.

Reed also had multiple stints as an assistant in the MAC, with two runs at Ohio University (2005, 2010-12) and a 2008-09 stay at Buffalo. In his second season at Buffalo, he worked as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator as Buffalo finished third in the MAC in yards allowed and first in opponent fourth-down conversion percentage.

From Buffalo, Reed went to Syracuse, where he coached the Orange’s defensive backs from 2013-15. Other coaching stops for Reed included Minnesota-Morris (1996), Nebraska-Omaha (2000-04) and South Dakota (1994-95).

The cause of death was not released by the university, which also said memorial plans would be announced later.

