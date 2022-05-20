Eastern Michigan Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

In this article:

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview

Sidy Sow, OG Sr.

A massive blocker that everything will work around on the veteran line, the 6-5, 334-pound Canadian is going into his fourth year as a starter. The two-time All-MAC guard earned first team honors last year.

Brian Dooley, OT Jr.

6-7. 305. A spot starter in 2020, he took over the right tackle job and earned Second Team All-MAC honors.

Tariq Speights, LB Jr.

5-10, 237. 155 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons

Hassan Beydoun, WR Sr.

5-8, 174. 167 catches, 1,872 yards (11.2 ypc), 5 TD in three years

Dylan Drummond, WR Sr.

6-0, 179. 150 catches, 1,503 yards (10 ypc), 11 TD in four seasons

Jose Ramirez, DE Jr.

6-2, 251. 89 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 5 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in two seasons

Samson Evans, RB Jr.

6-0, 218. 124 carries, 518 yards (4.2 ypc), 14 TD, 25 catches, 153 yards in two seasons

Taylor Powell, QB Sr.

6-2, 207. 160-of-265 passes (60%), 1,682 yards, 8 TD, 8 INT in three seasons at Missouri and Troy

Kempton Shine, CB Jr.

5-11. 168. 90 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three season

Darius Boone, RB Soph.

5-11, 212. 166 carries, 710 yards (4.3 ypc), 8 TD, 6 catches for 90 yards in 14 games over three seasons

