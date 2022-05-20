Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Eastern Michigan season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview

Head Coach: Chris Creighton, 9th year at EMU, 37-57

26th year overall, 176-103, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-4

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022

Eastern Michigan needs to be graded on a curve.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, head coach Chris Creighton and the program won’t hear about anything other than winning seasons, MAC Championships, and bowl games being the norm, but it wasn’t all that long ago when the bar was set at not getting totally annihilated.

No, Eastern Michigan hasn’t won a bowl game under Creighton – the program is 1-5 all-time – but he has accounted for four of the six appearances.

Really, how bad was Eastern Michigan? From 1996 to 2015 the program only won more than four games once.

Now, after eight years under Creighton, this might be his best team yet with a ton of talent returning on offense, a whole lot happening up front on defense, and with a bowl game now a formality if everything goes right. That starts with …

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022: Offense

The offense needs some work. Overall it wasn’t bad – it averaged 30 points and 381 yards per game – but there wasn’t any running game to speak of and the passing attack wasn’t consistent enough. Fortunately, the attack is loaded with experience and potential upgrades. The big question though is …

Quarterback – one has to emerge and take the gig. Ben Bryant went back to Cincinnati, Preston Hutchinson left for Chattanooga, and Austin Smith is the lone holdover with every shot to make the job his. However, Cam’Ron McCoy is an interesting prospect from Cincinnati, and former Missouri Tiger and Troy Trojan Taylor Powell is like the best option.

The receiving corps has the parts no matter who the main man at QB is. 5-8 Hassan Beydoun led the team with 97 catches for 1,015 yards and four scores, and Dylan Grumman helped with 64 grabs. Outside of tight end, just about everyone of note is back.

The top four offensive linemen are expected to be back around First Team All-MAC guard Sidy Sow and Second Team All-MAC performers Brian Dooley at one tackle spot. Now they need to do more for a ground game that averaged 119 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry.

The rushing attack might not have been amazing when now-departed Jawon Hamilton wasn’t rumbling, but former Iowa transfer Samson Evans barreled for 13 touchdowns and Darius Boone Jr. was second on the team with 451 yards and six scores.

Eastern Michigan Eagles Preview 2022: Defense

The defense didn’t do enough on third downs, there weren’t any tackles for loss, and overall it allowed 436 yards and 30 points per game. There’s hope, though, with an experience defensive front and help from the transfer portal for the linebacking corps.

Tariq Spikes led the team with 90 stops in the middle of the linebacking corps, but he needs help around him in the 4-2-5 with Terry Myrick gone. Boston College transfer Joe Sparacio should be a factor.

The line has a good veterans in Alex Merritt, but hybrid end Jose Ramirez is the most important playmaker of the bunch with a team high 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 tackles for loss for a team that didn’t have a whole lot of big plays behind the line.

The secondary will get the most attention through fall camp. There aren’t a slew of big-time playmakers returning, but Kempton Shine is a good-tackling corner and safety Blake Bogan made 45 stops.

Eastern Michigan Eagles: Keys To The Season, Top Game, Top Transfer, Fun Stats

Eastern Michigan Eagles: Key To The 2022 Offense

Find a running game.



The Eastern Michigan football program hasn’t done much of anything for the ground attack in years. 2016 was the last time the offense averaged over four yards per carry and 2011 was the last time it averaged over 200 yards per game.

The parts are there. The power of Samson Evans and quickness and experience of Darius Boone should be enough to change things up, and the offense line is the best it’s been maybe ever under Chris Creighton. The production has to follow.

EMU was 6-0 when it ran for over 125 yards, and 1-6 when it didn’t. On the flip side …

Eastern Michigan Eagles: Key To The 2022 Defense

Get nastier against the run.



It wasn’t like the Eagles were hammered in a few games here and there – it was a steady stream of production from everyone’s offense.

Getting powered on by Wisconsin was no big deal, but Ball State ran well, UMass hit the 200-yard mark, and overall the D allowed over five yards per carry and gave up 200 yards or more eight times.

The Eagles were 0-5 when giving up 230 using yards or more.

Eastern Michigan Eagles: Key Player To The 2022 Season

PK Jesus Gomez, RFr.

Having a great placekicker might seem like a luxury for an Eastern Michigan team that needs more production from key spots, but over the years the team managed to play a whole lot of close, tight battles.

That wasn’t quite the case last year – only three games were decided by three points or fewer – however, Chad Ryland was a star hitting 19-of-22 field goals. Now he’s off to Maryland.

Gomez played high school football in Mexico, and now he’ll get the first shot at taking over the job.

Eastern Michigan Eagles: Key Transfer

QB Taylor Powell, Sr.

He started his career at Missouri but was ineffective, transferred to Troy and started playing well. And then he got hurt. Now the veteran will push for the starting quarterback job. He might not add too much to the ground game, but he’s got a live arm and should rock with the good, veteran receiving corps.

Eastern Michigan Key Game To The 2022 Season

at Western Michigan, Oct. 8

This isn’t the make-or-break game for a bowl game – there are plenty of winnable dates on the slate – but this will show whether or not Eastern Michigan is a player in the MAC race.

With Northern Illinois, Toledo, and Central Michigan all coming to Ypsilanti, beating Western Michigan would put the Eagles in the driver’s seat.

Eastern Michigan Eagles: 2021 Fun Stats

– Penalties: Opponents 89 for 788 yards – Eastern Michigan 50 for 448 yards

– 1st Quarter Scoring: Opponents 95 – Eastern Michigan 66

– Sacks: Opponents 42 for 251 yards – Eastern Michigan 24 for 155 yards

Eastern Michigan Eagles Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Toledo is probably the best team in the MAC, if it’s not Northern Illinois, if it’s not Central Michigan, if it’s not Miami University if …

Eastern Michigan falls through the cracks again when it comes to any and all preseason prognostications.

Nah, this almost certainly won’t be a MAC Championship season, but the Eagles have enough experience to be better. They had a ton of major flaws last year and still got to a bowl game, but …

Set The Eastern Michigan Eagles Regular Season Win Total At … 6

It’s going to take an upset or two to get there.

Eastern Michigan will beat Eastern Kentucky, and it should get past Buffalo and UMass at home for a 3-2 start. Throw in the road game at Akron, and four wins is a must at the very least.

Almost all of the tough MAC games are at home, and there will be two wins somewhere to get to six and a bowl game. Getting that seventh, though, will be tough with this slate.

