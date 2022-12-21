Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Eastern Michigan beat San Jose State 41-27 to win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?

– It wasn’t exactly Colts vs Vikings, but as momentum swings go this was about as jarring as it gets. San Jose State was rolling. It got up fast and it should’ve been a lot worse than 13-0 with a missed field goal as part of the first eight minutes. But on the second touchdown the extra point was blocked and returned for two. Eastern Michigan didn’t slow down after that.

– Down 13-2, the Eagles took their next drive for a touchdown, came up with a goal line stand and roared back down the field 96 yards for another score, and it kept on coming on the way to a 30-13 halftime lead and a 33 straight points overall before the Spartans finally broke the gloom late in the third.

– San Jose State had too many missed opportunities and mistakes with two failed fourth down conversions and three turnovers. Once Eastern Michigan got comfortable it was unstoppable from there. The game turned into a rout in the second quarter with two long Eagle drives and an interception leading to a short score.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Player of the Game

Taylor Powell, QB Eastern Michigan

It took a little bit, but once Powell got rolling, the offense was unstoppable. Powell hit 18-of-30 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns with a pick.



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Fun Stats

– In a losing cause, San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro could’ve been the player of the game. He completed 26-of-44 passes for 366 yards and three scores with two picks, and ran nine times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

– Rushing Yards: San Jose State 132 (5.3 yards per carry) – Eastern Michigan 118 (2.9 yards per carry)

– San Jose State outgained Eastern Michigan 498 yards to 416.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl What It All Means

1987. That was the last time Eastern Michigan won a bowl game – the 1987 California. It was also the last time the program won more than seven games. Don’t let it be lost just how far EMU has come under head coach Chris Creighton. This is the first time it had back-to-back winning seasons since 1988 and 1989 – success is a new thing for the Eagles.

San Jose State didn’t exactly let this get away, but it sure didn’t capitalize on its opportunities. The 7-5 season was hardly bad for a program that had just one winning campaign since 2012, but after a good start to the bowl and the season this was a dud of a finish. It hadn’t won a bowl game since 2015 head coach Brent Brennan is 0-2 in bowls after losing the 2020 Arizona.

