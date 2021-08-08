Eastern Lucas County development balances opportunity, identity

Aug. 8—One in a series

Oregon officials don't want any more smokestacks in their city.

"We want to expand, but we don't want to expand to more of the same," said Steve Hornyak, Oregon councilman and chairman of the city's economic development committee. "Our interest is to diversify."

But expand to what, exactly, remains the question as the former township-turned-city in eastern Lucas County grapples with its economic future and the future of the region. The east, according to officials, is more infrastructure- and utility-ready than the far west, but lacks some of the land availability that exists elsewhere.

And in some cases, depending on the type of development being proposed, it lacks the community support.

In Jerusalem Township, David Bench, president of the board of trustees, said the area is home to small businesses, agriculture, and environmental entertainment, like the Maumee Bay State Park and the marina, as opposed to large industry.

"You could put a facility or something up, but I don't think anybody in the township wants that," he said.

Additionally, there have been mixed responses to a proposal by Oregon officials to turn several hundred acres near Navarre Avenue and North Curtice Road into an industrial zone for future growth. Those opposed to the idea expressed concern for the wetlands located near the site and asked why the city should establish industrial zones outside of Oregon's already-existing industrial corridor.

"Every question that has been asked has been fair," said Michael Beazley, Oregon city administrator. "Land use is always the most challenging issue for a community to deal with."

And local officials are concerned that a global shift away from gasoline in the future could leave Oregon's two largest companies — BP/Husky Toledo Refinery and Toledo Refining Company — in decreased production.

"If you lose one refinery, for example, the hit to the tax base, you don't just make it up," said Scott Hayes, health, safety, environmental, and government affairs manager for Toledo Refining Company.

In operation for more than 100 years, the Toledo Refining Company and BP/Husky Toledo Refinery have become institutions in Oregon, contributing millions of dollars to the city's annual budget. In a standard year, money from the refineries makes up approximately 40 to 45 percent of the city's general fund, according to city officials, though that amount can fluctuate from 25 percent up to 50 percent.

Mr. Hayes acknowledged that for a variety of reasons, the gas industry is in transition and demand is down for products and services. The question is how long this period of transition will last, Mr. Hayes said. Maybe 100 years. Maybe less, maybe more.

"The question is, how long can Oregon hold on to that?" he said. "I know that the refineries are major contributors to the tax base. What happens if that goes away?"

Mr. Hayes, who also sits on the Oregon Economic Development Foundation board, said the area is well-positioned to be able to support the kind of companies it wants to attract, with its proximity to the I-80 and I-75 crossroads as well as its well-established utility infrastructure.

"There's great opportunities for industrial facilities," he said. "You have capacity for water. You have capacity for gas."

The city's future, he said, depends in part on what is brought to the table.

"I think it's smart to diversify," Mr. Hayes said.

What officials are looking for, he said, are large facilities that would bring a lot of jobs but also appear aesthetically pleasing. Not so much the smokestacks or anything that comes with heavy pollution.

"They don't want anything unsightly," Mr. Hayes said. "They feel they've [borne] the burden for years."

One of the problems with attracting large facilities, though, is having the land to offer. Companies are trending toward wanting larger sites for development — often hundreds of acres — and Oregon does not yet have that kind of land ready to be developed.

In Wood County, the Peloton plant is slated to be located on a 200-acre site, and Rossford's Amazon center is on a 100-acre site — both projects were recently cited by officials as the type of industry that would be a boon to Oregon. But while Oregon has areas already zoned for industrial growth, city officials argue those sites are too small, with some only 20 to 30 acres or so.

"We want to have a plan," said Mayor Michael Seferian. "We absolutely want to have a plan."

The biggest unused industrial property in Oregon has 80 acres, Mr. Seferian said, which would still be considered too small by companies looking for sites for projects that could bring in thousands of jobs. By cobbling together different potential parcels, officials believe a site up to 130 acres could be created.

That was the idea behind the proposal to purchase and rezone the land at the site off Navarre and Curtice into a plot of approximately 315 acres.

"It all starts with land," said Mr. Hornyak. "We're going to have to figure out land someplace somehow."

Ideally, the city is looking for large industrial sites that aren't disruptive the way that smokestacks are. Lite manufacturing, warehousing, assembly-type production are examples that Mr. Hornyak cited, but he and others were also quick to point out that Oregon doesn't always get a choice in what kinds of companies decide to come to the city.

There are choices at the approval level, officials said, but the city can't ask a business to set up shop. It can only look as attractive as possible to potential developers, and part of that is having the land available with the proper zoning in place so that the process can move more efficiently.

"We try to entertain as many different options as we can," Mr. Seferian said.

Eric Heintschel, business banking market manager for Huntington Bank in northwest Ohio, grew up in Oregon and pointed to planned and ongoing projects that he believes will also help foster economic and residential growth.

"The town center is really going to bring some life to the city of Oregon," he said.

In 2019, the city purchased the former Kmart site on Navarre Avenue as a significant step toward creating a downtown. Officials have said the downtown development is slated to include walkable areas, bike paths, retail, restaurants, and housing, among other amenities.

As part of the project's first phase, construction of a new roadway off Pickle Road began this summer. Also part of the town center's Phase I are new apartment complexes and housing, a bike trail, and a dog park. Phases II and III include retail businesses, restaurants, and possibly medical offices.

New apartment plans include a 200-unit apartment complex on Pickle developed by Cash Waggner and Associates, P.C. The Oregon Town Center apartments at 2965 Pickle are slated to be two-bedroom units with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and washer/dryer hookups as well as common laundry areas.

The city's history as a township meant that it has lacked a downtown area similar to the hubs in other municipalities. Mr. Heintschel said it's a big farming community but has the potential to bring in the kind of development that residents want to see, namely restaurants, shops, and businesses.

"We're kind of this community that gets overshadowed by what's going on in the Sylvanias and the Perrysburgs," he said. "You don't see a whole lot of people moving from Sylvania to Oregon."

And Mr. Heintschel said he doesn't believe Oregon is landlocked when it comes to industrial growth.

"There are still sites available in Oregon where we don't have to start impinging on the farmland that's out there," he said.

Thinking about the future means thinking about grandchildren and the kind of opportunity that today's generation wants to leave for residents decades from now, Mr. Hornyak said.

He used the town center as an example of investing in the future — if officials decided to do nothing, then maybe someone else buys up the Kmart site and puts in something that doesn't go well with Oregon's culture. Or maybe it sits empty.

"This is a multi-generational opportunity," he said about the town center. "Oregon's not going to have a chance like this for another 30, 40, 50 years."

Deciding where to go from here will be based in part on what could be available for development, what companies will be interested in establishing a location in the city, what makes sense for the city to allow, and what the community will support, Mr. Hornyak said.

As a whole, the city will need to ask itself who it wants to be.

"What does the community want?" he said. "What does it want to look like 20, 30 years from now?"