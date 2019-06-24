Reports: Eastern Kentucky football player seriously injured in bar shooting

Cameron Catron was reportedly "nearly dead" by the time he reached the hospital. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

An Eastern Kentucky football player was left seriously injured after a fight outside a bar escalated into a shooting early Sunday morning, local outlets WKYT and WYMT report.

EKU wide receiver Cameron Catron was reportedly in a fight outside Two Keys Tavern in Lexington, Ky., after which the other man ran to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot the redshirt sophomore.

The Eastern Kentucky program has not confirmed the news.

The shooter is still reportedly at large, with police describing him as wearing a blue shirt and having dreadlocks with frosted tips.

Our hearts are broken with the sad news coming out of Lexington this morning, Please Pray for @catron_cameron, he is a stand up guy on & off the field and our community couldn’t bare to lose him. We have seen prayer work all to often & Camron needs our help, PLEASE PRAY!! pic.twitter.com/8ZUBsLK2ko — David & Darryl Sports (@DavidandDarryl) June 23, 2019

Catron, who has appeared in just two games in his Eastern Kentucky career, has since undergone two surgeries to remove the bullet and repair damage. The player’s mother told WYMT that he was “nearly dead” when he arrived at the hospital.

Via WKYT:

"He’s one of the biggest hearted guys I know. Whoever done that to him was just really in a bad place right now," said Gunner Slone, who played football against Catron in high school, and with him at EKU.

