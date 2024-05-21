Advertisement

Eastern Illinois women’s basketball in search of new coach

courtney layne brewer
·1 min read

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Panthers will be in search of a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Matt Bollant has been announced as the new head coach of the Bryan College women’s basketball program. He spent five years with the Lions from 2002-07, making four NAIA nationals appearances.

Bollant amassed a 96-111 record in his seven seasons with the Panthers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.