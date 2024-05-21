Eastern Illinois women’s basketball in search of new coach

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Panthers will be in search of a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Matt Bollant has been announced as the new head coach of the Bryan College women’s basketball program. He spent five years with the Lions from 2002-07, making four NAIA nationals appearances.

Eastern Illinois women's basketball is looking for a new head coach after Matt Bollant is announced as the new coach at Bryan College, an NAIA school in Tennessee he coached at previously. Bollant had been with EIU since 2017, posting a 96-111 recordhttps://t.co/zbjqODi8LR — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 20, 2024

Bollant amassed a 96-111 record in his seven seasons with the Panthers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.