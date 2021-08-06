Eastern employees to receive COVID-19 stipends

Aug. 6—GREENTOWN — Eastern's school board last month approved $1,000 stipends for school employees as a reward for their work during the pandemic year.

The issue was originally tabled in June as the school board wanted more guidance from the state on how to administer the stipends and to consider a greater amount.

Originally, $500 stipends were considered, but board member Jordan Buckley made the push for a larger amount.

"That doesn't seem fair to me," he said in June, referencing how other area school corporations had given their employees $1,000 stipends.

The board ultimately approved $1,000 stipends, to be paid from the $1.1 million the district received from pandemic relief funds.

It's a more substantial stipend given Eastern received a smaller total of COVID-19 funds.

The Eastern school board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.