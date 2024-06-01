Eastern Conference final Game 6 live updates: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

The Florida Panthers are one win away from returning to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Their first crack secure their spot in the finals for a second consecutive year comes Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the game televised on ABC.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series recap and schedule

▪ Game 1: Sergei Bobrovsky had a 23-save shutout, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals in Florida’s 3-0 win.

▪ Game 2: Barclay Goodrow scored the game-winner with 5:59 left in overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series at Madison Square Garden. New York’s Vincent Trocheck and Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe each scored in the first period. That was all that would get past either Sergei Bobrovsky or Igor Shesterkin in regulation.

▪ Game 3: Alex Wennberg scored the game-winning goal 5:35 into overtime to seal the Rangers’ 5-4 win in Game 3 on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

That came after Florida scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice in regulation for the Rangers. Sam Reinhart had a pair of first-period power-play goals for Florida, which also got goals in the third from Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling.

▪ Game 4: Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner 1:12 into overtime on the power play as the Panthers evened the series. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida.

▪ Game 5: The Panthers scored twice in the third period to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 3-2 win over the Rangers to get within one win of a Stanley Cup Finals return. Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal and Sam Bennett added an empty-netter in the closing minutes of the third period. Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida

▪ Game 6: Tonight

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

