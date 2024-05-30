Eastern Conference final Game 5 live updates: Florida Panthers 0, New York Rangers 0, first period

The best-of-7 Eastern Conference final between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers is now a best-of-3 series.

The Panthers and Rangers split the first four games, with Florida winning Games 1 and 4 while New York won Games 2 and 3.

Whoever wins Game 5 on Thursday will have the inside track to getting to the Stanley Cup Finals. Whoever loses will be on the brink of elimination.

Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Rangers active early

The first nine minutes have been almost all Rangers. They have a 7-3 edge in shots on goal and have already generated five high-danger chances, including two on their first power play of the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky has stood tall through it to keep the game scoreless.

Series recap and schedule

▪ Game 1: Sergei Bobrovsky had a 23-save shutout, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals in Florida’s 3-0 win.

▪ Game 2: Barclay Goodrow scored the game-winner with 5:59 left in overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York’s Vincent Trocheck and Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe each scored in the first period. That was all that would get past either Sergei Bobrovsky or Igor Shesterkin in regulation.

▪ Game 3: Alex Wennberg scored the game-winning goal 5:35 into overtime to seal the Rangers’ 5-4 win in Game 3 on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

That came after Florida scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice in regulation for the Rangers. Sam Reinhart had a pair of first-period power-play goals for Florida, which also got goals in the third from Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling.

▪ Game 4: Sam Reinhart scored the game-winner 1:12 into overtime on the power play as the Panthers evened the series. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida.

▪ Game 5: Tonight

▪ Game 6: Saturday, June 1, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 5? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past two days.

▪ This might be Kyle Okposo’s last chance for a Stanley Cup. The Panthers have made it a ‘fun ride’

▪ During a series of ‘phenomenal hockey,’ Panthers embracing living on edge in playoffs

▪ Matthew Tkachuk reacts to Rangers’ Chris Kreider throwing his mouth guard: ‘Best play he made’

▪ Breaking down Sam Reinhart’s overtime goal in Florida Panthers’ Game 4 win over Rangers