Eastern Conference final Game 4 live updates: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Tuesday isn’t a must-win game for the Florida Panthers in the literal sense.

But in terms of generating momentum, it might as well be.

After dropping consecutive games in overtime, the Panthers are down 2-1 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference final to the New York Rangers entering Game 4 at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

In a best-case scenario, the Panthers need to win on Tuesday to tie the series before the matchup shifts back to Madison Square Garden. A loss on Tuesday puts the Panthers on the brink of elimination.

Series recap and schedule

▪ Game 1: Sergei Bobrovsky had a 23-save shutout, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals in Florida’s 3-0 win.

▪ Game 2: Barclay Goodrow scored the game-winner with 5:59 left in overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York’s Vincent Trocheck and Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe each scored in the first period. That was all that would get past either Sergei Bobrovsky or Igor Shesterkin in regulation.

▪ Game 3: Alex Wennberg scored the game-winning goal 5:35 into overtime to seal the Rangers’ 5-4 win in Game 3 on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

That came after Florida scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored twice in regulation for the Rangers. Sam Reinhart had a pair of first-period power-play goals for Florida, which also got goals in the third from Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling.

▪ Game 4: Tonight

▪ Game 5: Thursday, May 30, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

