Eastern Conference executive calls Lakers roster the LAARP squad

The Los Angeles Lakers have been notorious this summer for signing veterans past their prime to minimum deals.

Carmelo Anthony (37), Dwight Howard (36), Trevor Ariza (36) and Rajon Rondo (35) highlight the old, but serviceable, veterans who are coming to L.A. next season.

Wayne Ellington (34 in November) and Kent Bazemore (32) are also on the wrong side of 30 but can still provide significant impact as shooters, with Bazemore being more adept defensively.

LeBron James (36) and Marc Gasol (36) are two holdover players with age concerns as well though Gasol is not a lock to return.

The average age of the roster could increase if the Lakers sign DeAndre Jordan, who could be a buyout candidate with the Brooklyn Nets. Though his fit with the team isn’t ideal, the 33-year-old center could become a Laker if he hits the open market.

If Jordan does sign with the Lakers, one executive in the league already has a nickname lined up, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

DeAndre Jordan’s been linked there. I was texting with an Eastern Conference executive about it. The executive texted me, “I hope the Nets buy him out so he can join the Lakers’ AARP squad. Better yet, the LAARP. I’ve never seen a roster like this.”

Both the Nets and Lakers have two of the oldest rosters on paper despite the talent of them all still being good enough to compete on a nightly basis.

Brooklyn recently added Paul Millsap to the fold, and LaMarcus Aldridge could make his return from retirement to join the team, too. It’s setting up to be an extremely entertaining year. Both teams face off for the first time on Christmas.