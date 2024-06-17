Eastern Carolina transfer outfielder Bristol Carter commits to Auburn

Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson has already begun scavenging the transfer portal for talent following a very disappointing 2024 season on the Plains. That scavenge struck gold on Monday, as Thompson landed 2024 freshman All-American transfer outfielder Bristol Carter.

Carter, who played his freshman season at Eastern Carolina, was an absolute star for the Pirates in 2024. The Oak Ridge, NC native raked his way to a .346 average in 56 games over the course of the campaign. The freshman started 46 of those games, collecting 55 hits, although just 10 went for extra bases.

Carter was ranked as the top incoming freshman in the American Athletic Conference last season, and the No. 57 incoming prospect in the country by Perfect Game and D1 Baseball. The 5-foot-11, 188 pound outfielder doesn’t have the frame to provide big power numbers, but has elite bat to ball skills that should provide head coach Butch Thompson with a great option at the top of his batting order next season.

With fan-favorite Bobby Peirce leaving the Tigers next season, Auburn’s newest transfer outfielder seems like the early fit to soak up the majority of the at-bats in center field. If the 2024 AAC All-Freshman team selection can hit for the same average and add some power, Auburn may be able to compete much more in 2025.

