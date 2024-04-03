Easter for all: Limestone organizations host egg hunts, Easter Sunday services

Apr. 2—Sunday, many around the country celebrated Easter. Some enjoyed egg hunts around the holiday; others attended religious services to honor the occasion of Jesus being resurrected after the crucifixion.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey hosted the fifth annual Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll March 16 for children suffering from chronic, life-thretening illnesses. President Biden held an Easter egg roll after a storm-delayed start on Monday, April 1. Both leaders posted holiday wishes to social media sites on the day of Easter as well.

While state and national leaders were hosting events, several Limestone County churches and organizations did the same. Organizations such as Women Empowering Women brought communities together for an "amazing time," according to the organization's Facebook post, and to provide resources to the community. Some churches hosted egg hunts for their youngest members, while others honored the day with special Easter services — sunrise and otherwise.