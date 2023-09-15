EastEnders tops TV ratings with Stacey and Lily Slater drama

EastEnders topped TV ratings last week as it aired the latest chapter in Stacey Slater's ongoing drama with stalker Theo Hawthorne.

The episode from Tuesday, September 5 became the most watched programme of the day with 3.6million 'TX day plus 7' viewers, after 2.3million tuned in live.

TX day plus 7 figures take into account those watching on iPlayer where the episodes now drop early and are, of course, available to watch at viewers' leisure. The numbers illustrate EastEnders' strong catch-up viewership, which has become a bigger trend in recent years.

In the episode, Stacey had a terrifying showdown with her stalker Theo, who held her captive in her kitchen while her daughter Lily was going into labour in the front room.

With Stacey missing, her mother Jean had to step in and coach Lily.

Fortunately, Eve and Martin arrived before Theo could harm Stacey, with it then being revealed that this isn't the first time Theo has behaved in such a sinister manner.

Lily eventually gave birth to a healthy baby girl at home with her mother by her side. She and Ricky Jr decided to name the newborn Charlie Branning Slater — after musician Charli XCX, not Stacey's great-uncle Charlie Slater.

EastEnders has won praise for its recent storylines and scooped a number of awards including picking up the coveted Best Serial Drama gong at the 2023 National Television Awards – on September 5, which was the night this episode aired.

The ceremony also saw Danielle Harold win Serial Drama Performance for Lola Pearce-Brown's exit storyline, and Bobby Brazier taking home the Rising Star Award for his performance as Freddie Slater.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

