EastEnders' Suki Panesar to give Eve a proposition in exit story

EastEnders' Suki Panesar prepares to leave Walford – and Nish – behind next week.

Suki has been suffering in silence for months in her marriage to abusive Nish, after ending her relationship with lover Eve.

As Suki's distress continues to take a toll on her physical health, her son Vinny worries that she is showing signs of stress and exhaustion.

Vinny is even more concerned when he discovers that Suki never picked up her prescription for anti-depressants from the doctor.

Vinny's worry for Suki takes a backseat when there's a dilemma over Avani's passport and Nish steps in to resolve the issue.

Grateful, Priya passionately kisses Nish, leaving him horrified – especially when he realises Suki and Vinny are stood in the doorway.

Nish is appalled when Suki accuses him of enjoying the kiss and immediately tells Priya to pack her bags.

Suki's day takes a further turn for the worse when she sees Eve looking happy with her new love interest, Tessa.

Rethinking her earlier decision regarding Priya, Suki convinces Nish to give her another chance, realising that having more family around will mean she doesn’t have to be alone with him.

When Vinny privately questions Suki on why she has been so forgiving, she opens up about the full extent of her unhappiness in her marriage and how much she hates Nish.

Devastated, Vinny tells Suki that if she wants to be with Eve, he won’t stand in her way anymore.

Oblivious to what's going on, Nish continues to control everything – involving himself in the Minute Mart business and enraging an increasingly desperate Suki.

When Eve spots the argument, Suki asks if they can talk.

Suki explains to Eve that Vinny has given his blessing to them being together, but Eve doesn't want to go back to a closeted relationship now that she's with Tessa.

With Eve's words ringing true, Suki tells Vinny she's going to leave Nish and start a new life elsewhere.

Suki later puts the final touches on her plan to leave and writes a goodbye letter to Nish.

As Vinny rallies round to get her the cash to tide her over, Suki makes a last-chance plea to Eve to come with her.

Stacey advises Eve to look to the future with Tessa, not the past with Suki, but it's clear she's very much torn. What will Eve do?

