EastEnders stars Jacqueline Jossa and Natalie Cassidy reunite

EastEnders stars Jacqueline Jossa and Natalie Cassidy have enjoyed an unexpected reunion and marked the occasion with a sweet photo.

Jacqueline, who played Lauren Branning on the BBC soap from 2010 - 2018, shared a snap of herself with Sonia Fowler actress Natalie on Instagram, with the pair smiling for the camera with their arms around each other.

"Bumped into cousin Sonia @natcass1," Jacqueline captioned the picture. "Adore you!"

Natalie sent her own love back to her former co-star, commenting, "Love you" alongside a red love heart, while fellow EastEnders stars Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) and James Farrar (Zack Hudson) also shared their appreciation for the snap using heart and heart-eye emojis.

Fans were also quick to comment on the photo, with one writing, "You look like twins! The same noses and smiles", and another commenting, "ICONIC!!"

The pair were last seen on screen together in December last year, when Lauren made a brief return to Albert Square to attend Dot Branning's funeral.

Jacqueline made a further surprise appearance on the soap this summer, when she returned for one episode as part of Ian, Cindy and Peter Beale's big return storyline.

Lauren was seen considering a romantic reunion with Peter, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Louie, but after discovering the truth about Cindy, she decided that the Beales would never change and she packed her bags to leave once again.

Jacqueline later took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from her return, writing, "Surprise", and adding, "Glad to see you guys back where you belong" as she addressed her co-stars.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

