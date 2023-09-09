EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams explains why she pitched new stories for Chelsea

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams has explained why she pitched story ideas for her character, Chelsea Fox, herself.

Recent weeks have seen Chelsea continue to display her devotion to partner Ravi Gulati, even amidst his occasional deceit, with the pair turning over a new leaf again as they shared a romantic kiss in the Square over the summer.

In an interview with Inside Soap, Abrahams spoke about the latest developments for her character, whilst also revealing that she has shared conversations with EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw over potential storylines for Chelsea.

"Chris Clenshaw is really open to character development," she began. "I've had lots of little ideas for Chelsea, and some of them have come true.

"Hopefully, if I'm there for a long time, they might happen in her future. EastEnders is a lovely place to work at the minute, it's a nice, creative space," she added, before divulging more details about Chelsea and Ravi's big kiss.

"Wasn’t it romantic? That was really fun to film," she said. "It did feel quite epic when we were doing it, but we were nervous that it might be too much.

"But in the episodes leading up to that moment it was warranted. I had lovely messages from people who think Chelsea and Ravi are a good match. It's nice to have people rooting for you."

"With Ravi, she's definitely in love with him. And I think that's a dangerous place for Chelsea to be. But she really does trust him. He's made her feel as if she's his safe place," the star added of her character's relationship with villainous Ravi.

Whilst love may be in the air for Chelsea and Ravi, fellow Square resident Stacey Slater has been struggling since discovering that Theo Hawthorne has been her stalker all along, with the revelation coming just as her daughter Lily gave birth to baby Charli.

Actress Lacey Turner, who debuted as Stacey in 2004, recently spoke about the latest developments for her character, teasing that Stacey is "running on autopilot" as she struggles to deal with the aftermath of discovering the truth about Theo.

