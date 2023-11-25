EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry teases aftermath of Nish's affair discovery

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry has teased the aftermath of Walford villain Nish Panesar discovering wife Suki's affair.

Suki embarked on a covert romance earlier this year with Eve Unwin. The pair ended their relationship at Suki's son Vinny's request, but scenes in Thursday's episode (November 23) saw them reunite.

After Nish watches CCTV footage of a kiss between the pair next week, he flies into a fit of rage which will see him destroy the Minute Mart – and Chowdhry has teased the extent of the aftermath to come.

Chowdhry revealed that the affair is the ultimate betrayal for Nish: "It’s a betrayal because it's humiliating and degrading, for someone as obsessed with control as him, to think that something's going on behind his back – especially when it involves someone like his wife, who he adores.

"The idea that his wife was able to hide that from him when he thought he was absolutely in control of her, her feelings and her actions – it’s the biggest blow.

"It harks back to the reason why he went to prison in the first place – he went there for killing a man in a jealous, love-blind rage – and now he has evidence that it’s happened again."

Chowdhry added that Nish's anger is "off the scale" and that the aftermath of his discovery "might be the angriest we've ever seen him".

Continuing, he said: "It is the biggest event and blow that we’ve encountered on screen for him. He has a rage in the shop and smashes it up as he’s on the war path."

Nish does not calm down moving forward. "We know what this man is capable of, he has killed because of jealousy before, and now his motivations are clearly as they were 20 years ago," Chowdhry added.

"He’s been presented with an event that caused him to go to jail 20 years ago and I think everyone knows he’s not going to handle it any differently.

"He’s prepared to kill for the love of his life."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

