EastEnders star Brian Conley explains dark Rocky and Nish story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Brian Conley has explained the dark upcoming storyline between his character Rocky and Walford villain Nish.

In upcoming scenes on the long-running soap, gambling addict Rocky is under pressure to cough up his debt to Nish Panesar – but Conley has explained the insidious storyline further.

"He's once again backed into a corner, which is typical for Rocky," Conley said, confirming that the character knows what a mistake it was to accept the money from Nish.

"He sees no other way out and sees this as a short-term loan that he'll quickly pay off and get back on the straight and narrow. He doesn't want to deal with Nish, but he sees this as a way out and a short-term fix."

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals tragic secret about Gina Knight's past

Continuing, Conley explained that Rocky's signature charm doesn't work on Nish.

"He hopes Nish might be reasonable because it's not long until Christmas so he might be lenient. Rocky thinks, 'Maybe he'll see the light and feel sorry for me.' That would be very unlike Nish, but Rocky hopes he can use a bit of his charm.

"Of course, it backfires because Nish sees straight through it, and once again, Rocky is between a rock and a hard place!"

He went on to reveal that Nish – who also has the revelation about Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin to deal with – isn't at all willing to change to terms of the loan, despite Rocky's pleas, forcing him to increase his gambling debt further.

"Nish treats him with utter contempt. Now Rocky is really worried because it underlines how Nish thinks of him, and he knows he's in a terrible position. By this point, Rocky is grasping at straws and trying to turn to gambling to sort it, but it won't work," Conley said.

"He should know that there's only one winner in gambling, and that's the bookies. I suppose in his heart he does know that, but Rocky thinks he's got no other way of escaping this."

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Jay Brown makes tragic drugs decision ahead of accident

Conley went on to praise Nish actor Navin Chowdhry – who is "nothing like Nish" – and further explained why Rocky's in trouble.

"He's scared because Nish holds all the cards now and has a huge game plan... Nish is a great villain, so intimidating and very good to play against because you feel a bit scared of him."

The extent of Rocky's gambling addiction will have dire consequences, Conley warned:

"I think Nish hopes Rocky's got a gambling problem because if he has, he's got him right where he wants him. Nish knows more than anyone that the bookies always win, and it's only a matter of time before the house of cards comes tumbling down. It's all going to fall apart for Rocky."



EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like