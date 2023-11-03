EastEnders' Sonia and Reiss hit relationship hurdle amid IVF journey

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell's complicated IVF storyline continues to cause friction between the couple in new EastEnders scenes to air soon on BBC One.

Viewers will see the hopeful parents heading to the hospital for their first round of IVF, yet Reiss' overbearing behaviour really starts to annoy Sonia.

Things get even worse between them, though, when Reiss attempts to administer her medication for the treatment.

After a fiery row ensues, Sonia tells him she's not sure whether having a child together is going to work after all.

This leads Reiss to drown his sorrows down at The Vic, where he's joined by George Knight, Elaine Peacock, Patrick Trueman and wife Yolande as they discuss fertility.

Can Reiss and Sonia talk through their disagreement?

This comes in the midst of EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy's own wedding plans. Famous for playing Sonia since 1993, she originally got engaged to cameraman Marc Humphreys in 2015 after dating for a year.

"We'd love to get married. We've been engaged for almost eight years!" she told OK!. "One minute I want a great big wedding, the next minute I think we could just go somewhere really easy. I'm very indecisive.

"But at some point, I do think we'll get our close family together at a lovely place in London, go to a restaurant and have a big party afterwards. 10 years would be a brilliant time to do it. Either 10 years together or 10 years engaged."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

