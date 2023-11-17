EastEnders' Sharon Watts makes huge decision in Albie paternity story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has released a first look at Sharon Watts making a crucial decision following her son Albie's paternity bombshell.

Two brand-new photos show Sharon making a visit to Phil with something very important to say, though viewers will have to wait until Monday's episode (November 20) to find out what she reveals.

Earlier this week, Sharon was given the startling news that Albie has a rare genetic disease called Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), for which both parents must be a carrier.

While Sharon learned she is an AATD carrier, the child's presumed father, Keanu Taylor, doesn't carry the gene. This news made Sharon realise that her ex-husband Phil Mitchell must be Albie's biological father.

For newer viewers who might be a bit confused by Phil's involvement, Sharon was carrying on an affair with Keanu while still married to Phil four years ago.

Keanu eventually learned that he was presumably the father to both Sharon and his then-girlfriend Louise Mitchell's children, as they both got pregnant at the same time.

When Phil Mitchell found out about the betrayal, he swore revenge on Keanu, leading the latter to flee from Walford for a few years.

In recent weeks, Keanu enlisted his mum Karen Taylor to stage a kidnapping of his own son in order to prevent Sharon from moving abroad.

The Taylors were able to pull off a blackmail exchange without Sharon or Phil discovering the truth, though Karen is now in the frightening position of having to stash Phil's ransom money.

These scenes with Sharon confronting Phil will air on Monday (November 20) on the soap.

