EastEnders shares more details on Whitney and Zack New Year story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has revealed some more details about Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson's New Year's storyline.

In scenes airing between January 1 and January 4 on BBC One, Zack and Whitney are devastated as they're forced to break the news to their foster child Ashton that he'll be moving to a new foster home.

Sonia's attempts to lift Whitney's spirits at their small New Year's Eve party prove to be futile, while Zack drowns his sorrows at Peggy’s with Martin.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star Kellie Bright was shocked over outcome of Christmas death

When the couple finally decide to sit down together and talk about the news, they are interrupted by the social worker who has come to collect Ashton.

Later on, Whitney shows Sonia a photo of Ashton with his new foster family as she attempts to come to terms with his departure.

Sonia and Whitney head to No. 25 when Whitney becomes upset, while Zack and Reiss go for a drink.

BBC

Related: EastEnders reveals first look at 2024 storylines in 33 new spoiler pictures

Whitney later heads to the allotment to visit her late daughter Peach's tree, where she is interrupted by Yolande.

After having a heart-to-heart with Yolande, who shares her own experience with fostering, Whitney makes a decision and heads back to No. 3B.

While the outcome of Whitney's decision remains unclear, EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased while speaking to Digital Spy in October that some good things will finally swing her and Zack's way.

"What I will say is that her and Zack have a little Christmas/New Year miracle," he teased.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like