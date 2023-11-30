EastEnders releases Suki Panesar's Christmas cliffhanger trailer

EastEnders spoilers follow.

The latest cryptic trailer for EastEnders' eagerly anticipated Christmas episodes has dropped some clues about Suki Panesar's involvement in the carnage set to unfold.

We already know the BBC soap's festive storyline will focus on "The Six" - Suki, Stacey Slater, Linda Carter, Sharon Mitchell, Denise Fox, and Kathy Beale - as they crowd around an as-yet-unidentified male body in The Queen Vic.

How the character came to lay dead on the floor and how the women are involved is a mystery, but a new trailer for the upcoming episodes could shed some light on one member of the group's backstory.

A new trailer released by soap bosses sees Suki in a smart blue dress walking the streets of Walford before she drops a framed family photo which smashes on the ground and flees down the cobbles.

Related: EastEnders star Harriet Thorpe addresses Christmas death twist

The final trailer for the episodes finishes by flashing the faces of The Six, before the ominous words "In a flash, everything changes" fade onto the screen.

Suki's trailer comes after an explosive episode which saw Nish Panesar try to kill Eve Unwin after her affair with Suki was uncovered. Nish discovered the pair's romance in footage from the Minute Mart, turning up at the rendezvous point to meet Eve, intended for her and Suki to run away together.

After revealing he knew everything, Nish attacked Eve and hit her over the head with a bottle, rendering her unconscious. Panicked, he called his son Ravi to help him finish Eve off for good leaving fans worrying whether she will survive her ordeal.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry teases aftermath of Nish's affair discovery

Eve actress Heather Pace posted a heartfelt tribute to this storyline on her Instagram page, praising the representation that has been showcased throughout.

"#Sukeve reveal day. The secret is out! Nish knows!" the caption began. "I love this story and the time and care that's been taken by all the team @bbceastenders. Suki's story has resonated with so many from what I've seen.

"The representation has meant a lot too through Eve presenting the way she does. So many thanks to the writers and producers for playing this story out in real time. It's been a precious thing, certainly for me, having not seen a love story like this when I was growing up. I feel blessed to have worked alongside so many beautiful actors too who also care about storytelling."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like