EastEnders offers first look at Linda's Halloween story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has dropped a first look at Linda Carter's upcoming Halloween story on the soap.

Linda is currently facing her first Halloween without husband Mick following his presumed death last Christmas while drowning after a horrific car crash.

Show boss Chris Clenshaw recently teased that Linda will be getting a major shock this Halloween, and now new pictures have emerged from the events.

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Jay Brown faces backlash over Ben discovery

In them, the Knights host a spooktacular party at The Vic, with everyone dressed up in their scariest costumes – and in one shot, Linda is seen chatting to mother Elaine Peacock.

"Poor Linda's struggling this Halloween as it's the first one without Mick," Clenshaw previously told Inside Soap. "Obviously she wasn't with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in the Vic.

"So, she's trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn't bargain for...".

BBC

BBC

Related: EastEnders revisits Suki Panesar mystery

The scenes come ahead of the Christmas death mystery, with a scene airing earlier this year flashforwarding to the festive season as six women including Linda were seen standing over the dead body of a mystery man.

As part of the scenes, Sharon Watts was seen wearing a wedding dress – and the soap has just confirmed the identity of the man she is due to wed.

In other EastEnders news, Jacqueline Jossa is due to return to the soap as Lauren Branning, and the star has admitted she is nervous about her comeback.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like