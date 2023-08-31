EastEnders confirms return for Emma Harding

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has confirmed Lola's mum Emma Harding will be returning to the show next month.

Patsy Kensit has reprised her role for a new chapter in Emma's story, which will see her head back to the Square to reconnect with granddaughter Lexi.

Patsy initially joined the cast for a stint as Lola's mum, appearing in several episodes earlier in the year.

Emma's final scenes were confirmed in March when she walked out on Lola, unable to cope with her daughter's terminal illness.

When Lola later died in May, Emma made a brief appearance at her funeral.

Reports later suggested that Patsy would be heading back to the show again, and Emma's return date has now been officially confirmed for Monday, September 11.

The BBC soap has released official teaser spoilers for the second week of September, which will see Emma ruffle several feathers with her unexpected comeback.

Other stories that week include Kat and Phil hitting the rocks when she discovers he's been lying to her, Lily's struggle to adapt to motherhood and Chelsea making a big life change.

The full teaser spoilers follow below.

Monday, September 11 - 7.30pm

Kat is furious about being kept in the dark, Lily struggles with motherhood, and Emma makes an unwelcome return.

Tuesday, September 12 - 7.30pm

Phil tries to make amends, Chelsea faces a big life change, and Ben lays down the law.

Wednesday, September 13 - 7.30pm

Chelsea and Ravi’s party doesn’t go as they'd hoped, Jay fears he’s letting Lola down, and Alfie’s plans upset Kat.

Thursday, September 14 - 7.30pm

Sharon gets an intriguing opportunity, Jean tries to guide Stacey and Lily, and Kat makes an announcement.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

