EastEnders confirms huge Albie twist in iPlayer episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's BBC iPlayer episode (November 15). Some viewers may prefer to avoid these story details, as the episode hasn't yet aired on BBC One.



EastEnders has revealed a huge twist regarding Albie Watt's paternity in the show's latest episode.

Spoilers for this week had confirmed that Sharon would have her life turned upside down with some shocking news about Albie's health, but further details had been kept under wraps until transmission.

Keanu tried to reassure Sharon as they anxiously prepared for Albie's hospital appointment in Wednesday's visit to Walford, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

BBC

Keanu was late turning up, so Sharon started the appointment without him. She learned that Albie has a rare genetic disease called Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which means he could have a predisposition to liver and lung disease later in life.

Despite this, the doctor assured Sharon that it wasn't serious, and many people could have AATD and never even know about it.

The doctor went on to explain that the AATD gene had to be passed down from both parents, leaving Sharon to assume that both she and Keanu were carriers.

BBC

When Keanu arrived at the appointment, Sharon confirmed that they would both like to do the blood test to confirm this and get a more conclusive answer.

The results came back shortly afterwards and the pair learned that while Sharon was a carrier of the gene, Keanu was not.

Given that Keanu had missed the earlier discussions on what this meant due to his absence in the appointment earlier on, he remained oblivious as to what the doctor was implying.

BBC

Sharon, on the other hand, immediately picked up on what was happening and opted to speak to the doctor in private.

Alone with the doctor, Sharon questioned him on whether this meant what she thought it did.

BBC

Sharon's fears were confirmed when she was told that as Keanu is not a carrier of the AATD gene, there is no way he can be Albie's biological father.



Sharon was then quizzed about whether there was anyone else on the scene during the time Albie was conceived, as she looked towards Phil – who had just arrived at the hospital...



EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

