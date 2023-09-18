EastEnders confirms devastating story for Ravi Gulati

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders is lining up a devastating ordeal for Ravi Gulati, as his teenage son Nugget goes missing.

Nugget will disappear in upcoming scenes, after some incriminating conversations with Suki – who is trying to expose Ravi as the true culprit of Ranveer's death.

Suki has recently learned that she wasn't actually responsible for murdering Ranveer last year and that Ravi was instead.

Viewers know that Suki's son Kheerat has ended up serving time for the crime, but she will become determined to expose the truth as the story takes further twists.

Next week's scenes will see Ravi left horrified when he discovers Nugget is missing and he immediately lays the blame at Suki's door.

The search for Nugget soon intensifies as Nish demands that Ravi gets the police involved, as Suki battles with her guilt.

Ravi is frustrated when the police ask him invasive questions as part of their investigations.

Ravi then faces further devastation when Denzel tells him that his son is scared of him and that Nugget's disappearance is all Ravi's fault.

Suki fields questions from PC Nash about Nugget's disappearance and whether there were problems at home.

She's keen to drop Ravi in it, leaving him and Nish to demand to know why the police are pursuing this line of enquiry.

Believing he knows why, Ravi confronts Denise and accuses her of stirring things up with PC Nash, but she unleashes some harsh home truths in retaliation.

In turmoil, Ravi can't stop lashing out at people as he tortures himself over Nugget's disappearance.

Wanting to support him, Nish demands that Suki start treating his eldest son as if he were one of her own children.

Broken, Ravi is a shell of his former self as he keeps scouring the streets for Nugget.

As the search continues, Denise lets her hatred of Ravi get the better of her when talking to Denzel, leaving him deeply upset. But where is Nugget? And will he be found?

