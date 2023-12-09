EastEnders' Clair Norris pays tribute to co-stars after shock exit

EastEnders actress Clair Norris has paid a touching tribute to her co-stars after they made their exit from the BBC One soap in dramatic scenes last night (December 8).

The Bernie Taylor actress took to her Instagram Stories to thank Lorraine Stanley and Roger Griffiths after their characters Karen Taylor and Mitch Baker left Albert Square in an explosive story that saw them scarper off with Phil Mitchell's money.

"This week of eps have been so bittersweet," she wrote. "I loved filming these scenes and getting back to the heart of why the Taylors were created, yet having to say goodbye to the core of who they are.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Related: EastEnders' Christmas 2023 and New Year schedule confirmed

"Karen and Mitch and the kids who are now nearly taller than me. The gritty, chaotic, dysfunctional, brash but loving, humbling, would give their last quid even when needing it the most family. The kind of family we all know and can relate to. The ones judged too quickly.

"Lou & Rog – the 19 year old girl with no experience, who hadn't set foot on a set, got to learn from the best. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

It was already announced that Stanley, who joined the soap in 2017, would be leaving, but Griffiths' exit had been kept under wraps.

BBC

Related: EastEnders favourite Tameka Empson to take break from soap for new role

Back in August, Stanley spoke about her impending exit by writing on Instagram: "I'll be sad to be saying goodbye to Karen Taylor and will miss all the cast and crew at EastEnders. However I'm looking forward to my next chapters and excited about being a jobbing actor again & starting new ventures."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like