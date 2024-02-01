East-West Shrine Bowl brings college football's top seniors to Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The best seniors in college football are in Frisco this week for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Players will show off their talents for NFL scouts Thursday night at The Star.

Proceeds from the game also benefit Shriners Children's Hospital.

Some of the hospital’s patients got a chance to meet the athletes on Wednesday.

"It’s amazing. It’s like a sense of chance for them. That’s all that I really want to be able to give them is a sense of chance," said Air Force safety Trey Taylor. "Nothing’s impossible."

Taylor played football for Frisco’s Lone Star High School.

He accepted the Pat Tillman Award for his work on and off the field.

For everyone involved, it’s a way to inspire and have fun.

"Sport inspires others. And it brings a lot of joy. It brings a lot of cheers. It brings a lot of tears. It brings a lot of anguish, right? Sport brings so much out of us," said Steve Sarkisian, the head football coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Fans can attend a fan fest at The Star in Frisco beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.