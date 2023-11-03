The East-West Game: A rivalry like no other

Nov. 3—FAIRMONT — Neither war nor a pandemic could stop it.

It's not the Super Bowl, but it's nearly twice as old and by far more important to the people of Fairmont than any other football game out there.

The annual East-West Game between crosstown rivals East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior enters its 103rd chapter this Friday to conclude another regular season of football in Fairmont.

"This is Fairmont," James Cimino said with an emphasis on "this." "You've got to keep this tradition going. If you don't come, it'll die. Something I think everybody in this town needs to be extremely proud of. How many people can say, 103 uninterrupted years? World War II, Vietnam, COVID. And we've still played the game."

Cimino, an alumnus of and substitute teacher at Fairmont Senior High, was born and raised in Fairmont. He graduated from Fairmont Senior in 1969 and West Virginia University in 1973 and taught at Fairmont Senior right out of college. And he's been to over half of all East-West Games to have ever played

According to Cimino, the East-West Game used to always be played on Nov. 11. He said that come game day, the city basically closed down for the game. People from Morgantown and Clarksburg came to watch, and people scheduled their days around it.

"There was a big parade in the morning, and right as the parade ended you started hightailing it over to the stadium," Cimino said. "They would open the doors. It would all fill in. Game probably was like a one o'clock game, maybe 1:30 at the latest. It was always daytime. I'd never remember a time when it was horrible weather, like raining cats and dogs or snowing or any inclement weather."

Looking back on his time living in France, Cimino said that the rivalries of soccer clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona don't compare to the rivalry of East-West Games.

"They're not high school kids, they're professionals," Cimino said. "This is Americana that just doesn't exist anywhere else outside of the U.S."

While the East-West Game last played on a Nov. 11 was in 1970, according to fourseasonsfootball.com, it's always been around the end of October or beginning of November. But how did the legendary rivalry begin?

George Ramsey wrote a piece about the first East-West Game in his book "The Knights of the Laughing Waters." In it, he details how, in 1921, the two schools agreed to play a game at East-West Stadium.

Except it wasn't called East-West Stadium; it was known as South Side Park, according to Ramsey. Similarly, the East Fairmont Bees were the East Side "Yellow Jackets" (the nickname of the school's club team from the previous year) and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears were the Fairmont High "Icemen" (named after the team's head coach Frank Ice).

The buildup to the first East-West Game started at the beginning of the season when officials from both East Side and Fairmont High "had agreed verbally to a game 'sometime near the middle of the season,'" Ramsey wrote. After Fairmont High's Oct. 13 game against Parkersburg, the game was announced through the Fairmont Times, and "the city was instantly caught up in a wave of football euphoria."

East Side, wearing old gold and blue, and Fairmont High, wearing blue and white, played the first East-West Game at South Side Park the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1921. Ramsey speculates the schools chose a Tuesday to avoid competing with other games and to provide a "holiday setting."

In front of a crowd of over 3,000 fans, Fairmont High won 14-7 on two touchdowns from Hugh Mitchie and extra points by Oliver Miller. Alton Stealey scored the touchdown for East Side.

There have been 101 consecutive East-West Games since then. East Side became the East Fairmont Bees, and Fairmont High became the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. Fairmont Senior leads the series with a record of 67-28-7, including the active win streak of 15 games in a row, the longest in rivalry history.

Of the many games he has witnesses, Cimino's best memory of the series is the 1973 game.

"Seventy-three was probably the biggest excitement that I'd seen," Cimino said. "Because for the first time, Fairmont Senior had the opportunity to go undefeated, something that they had not done for years. This place was packed to the gills."

The undefeated season nearly ended in the East-West Game, according to Cimino. East Fairmont had a 16-0 lead. But then, Frank "Babe" Stingo happened.

Stingo quarterbacked Fairmont Senior that year, and according to Cimino, he willed the Polar Bears to victory over East Fairmont.

"Babe just took over and said 'OK, enough of this,'" Cimino said. "And they ended up scoring 36 unanswered points, and they had their first undefeated season."

Cimino recalled many Fairmont Senior players that played in East-West Games over the years, including three Kennedy Award winners, which are named the state's best high school football players by the Sports Writers Association: running back Larry Drake in 1958 and quarterbacks Kyle Allard in 2006 and Connor Neal in 2018.

While East Fairmont doesn't have any Kennedy Award winners, it still has its own memorable moments, like the 87th East-West Game in 2007.

In 2007, Fairmont Senior led East Fairmont 14-0 at halftime. According to East Fairmont quarterback Carter DeVault — now the offensive coordinator for East Fairmont — the Bees entered the game as the favorite, making the halftime score a surprise to many.

"We kind of got smacked in the mouth in the first half," DeVault said. "And then we returned the opening kickoff for the second half for a touchdown to start the second half and then ended up beating them 27-21 in overtime," DeVault said.

The second half kickoff return involved a trick play. DeVault, flanked by Nick Bonnett and L.T. Harbert, received the kick, spun around to face the wrong way, and faked the give to Harbert and instead gave to Bonnett, who returned it for the touchdown.

"It was a big play," DeVault said. "The momentum was all on their side until we did that, and then it changed everything really for the rest of the night."

The two teams entered overtime tied 21-21, and East Fairmont managed a goal-line stand on the one-yard line to stop Fairmont Senior's possession. Bonnett scored the game winning touchdown to seal it for East Fairmont, who went on to the state semifinals that season.

Every East-West Game is a big moment, especially for the seniors on the field. Some, like DeVault, come back and coach for the teams they played for. Fairmont Senior assistant coach Mike Mainella, who played for the Polar Bears from 1993-96, advises the seniors to take it all in while it's happening.

"A lot of times, it's the last time you're going to play those guys in your life," Mainella said. "Sometimes, if you're not fortunate enough to have home field playoffs, that's the last time you play at home as well. So just take it in, take everything in, take in the rivalry across the town, just take every moment in."

Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic, who graduated from Fairmont Senior in 2002 and played football for the Polar Bears, said every East-West Game he's been a part of helps him remember what was going on in the world at that time.

"The different segments of your life, whether it's you're looking back and look at what was going on with an East-West Game, you remember what was going on in the world," Bartic said. "It's kind of like how a song can take you back to a moment in your life. It's the same kind of effect that an East-West Game has on someone's memory."

