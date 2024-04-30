East Webster flying high after upset sweep of Kossuth

Going into a Class 3A second-round series with Kossuth, not many people saw No. 10 East Webster being able to advance. The Aggies, rated No. 2 in the Daily Journal’s baseball rankings, had lost one game all season up to that point.

By the end of it, the Wolverines had shocked a lot of people.

East Webster dominated Kossuth in the series, winning Game 1 11-1 and Game 2 14-4.

“That's just the type of kids we have,” East Webster coach Blake Hutchinson said. “You tell them that they can't do something, and they’re going to find a way to get it done, and I’m just extremely proud.”

The tone was set from the very first pitch of the series in Kossuth, when Ethan Hillhouse cracked a double that fired up the dugout. The momentum rolled from there in both that game and the next one.

“Everybody kind of fed off that very first pitch, and it was great,” Hutchinson said. “Even the guys that didn't get to play had a big part in that game keeping everybody up, and it was just a total team effort.”

The Wolverines (24-3) have gotten where they are thanks largely to their pitching. Carson Norwood (7-0, 83 strikeouts, 1.11 ERA) and Cade Morrow (4-1, 53 strikeouts, 2.67 ERA) have largely carried the load, with Jordan Gaskin (7-2, 65 strikeouts, 0.85 ERA) seeing lots of innings as well.

“We've actually got some really good pitchers that haven't even got thrown much this year because our starters have been so good,” Hutchinson said.

As a whole, Hutchinson knows that, like East Webster teams of the past, this year’s Wolverines will continue to fight no matter what.

“That's just kind of the East Webster way,” he said. “It's always been that way, and they’re just kind of feeding off of what's always been done around here. They know what the expectations, are and they're living up to it right now.”

Next up for East Webster is the third round, which will be against either Belmont or Nettleton. Game 1 will start on Friday with Game 2 on Saturday.