East vs. West highlights 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Associated Press

Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. “Jamal, his greatness is on full display,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary.