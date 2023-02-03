East vs. West highlights 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
Watch all of the highlights from both the East and West teams in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Will the Buckeyes be able to keep this star player home? #GoBucks
The 10 greatest teams in the history of Georgia football
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
Andre Drummond accomplished something that hadn't been done in the NBA in 44 years, raising questions about whether he deserves more playing time moving forward.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
Travis Kelce seems to have respect for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, despite talking trash to him Sunday.
Mitchell said after the game he was just defending himself.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been announced, and multiple players did not get rewarded for their performances thus far in the season.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Jamal Murray just nodded when asked if this might be the most confident he’s ever been. Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. “Jamal, his greatness is on full display,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who campaigned for Murray to be added to the All-Star roster should a replacement be necessary.
Bryson DeChambeau underwent another surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
During an otherwise drama-free night for the Celtics at TD Garden, ball boy Octavio Cruz provided the entertainment when he had to dash off the court to avoid a Nets fast break -- much to the delight of Grant Williams and the Boston bench.
With Senior Bowl week in full swing, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his two-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have added another impressive accomplishment to their remarkable 2022-23 NBA campaign.
Hank Lebioda was firing on all cylinders on Thursday, firing nine birdies in an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead in the US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lebioda said it "felt like everything" was working for him at Monterey Peninsula, the par-71 course that is one of three in use over the first three rounds along with Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill -- both par-72 layouts.Hall and Kitayama both carded seven-under 64s at Monterey Peninsula while Ramey posted a seven-under