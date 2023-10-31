East View sweeps LASA in Class 5A volleyball playoffs

East View can get used to this.

After one postseason win in their first decade as a program, the Patriots have now won playoff games in back-to-back years following their impressive 25-8, 28-26, 31-29 sweep of LASA on Tuesday in a Class 5A bi-district match at Connally High School.

It continued a strong final seven weeks of the season for East View, which went 10-4 in a gritty District 23-5A with its only losses coming at the hands of state-ranked Georgetown and Hendrickson squads.

East View Patriots setter Bella Guajardo (5) sets the ball for middle blocker Avery Droby (11) against the LASA Raptors during the first set at the Bi-District Class 5A volleyball playoff on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Connally High School in Pflugerville, TX.

“This gives us confidence going on to the next round, and it’s super-exciting for the seniors,” said setter Bella Guajardo, who finished with 34 assists and did a good job keeping the Raptors’ defense off balance with six kills. “It’s big. Every game we’re playing as hard as we can and keep pushing.”

A year ago, Guajardo and a few other current Patriots like Ashlyn Walther and Maissa Pozo also played key roles in a playoff win over Ann Richards.

That experience likely played huge Tuesday, as East View (18-23) came up big in key moments during the second and third games.

The Patriots trailed by three late in Game 2 and fought off two game points, while in the third game they warded off four game points.

“I think it was just an attitude of refusing to lose on every single ball,” Walther said. “We stayed in system as a team well and passed well, which gave us opportunities to execute.”

LASA (24-5), which finished second in District 24-5A, had trouble dealing with Walther and Pozo for most of the contest.

Walther fired 22 kills and Pozo added 11 shots, with East View taking advantage of something they scouted on the Raptors prior to the match.

“The tip over the block was something we all had noticed in watching their film,” said Patriots coach Sydney Huck, an alumna of the school who is in her first year leading the program. “We utilized that. Practice leading up to this game was excellent … and I’m really proud of this team. The girls really showed up tonight.”

East View won the first eight points to open the match and took advantage of Avery Droby’s 15-point serving run — which included four aces — to take Game 1.

The Raptors more resembled their usual selves in the second game, as it was back and forth the entire way.

Charlotte Quinn’s three consecutive kills helped LASA fight off two game points, but a late shot from Guajardo spurred the Patriots to the win.

In Game 3, the Raptors rallied with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 17-17, with neither team leading by more than two the rest of the way.

Fittingly, consecutive shots from Walther closed out the match for East View.

Quinn’s 10 kills and three aces led LASA, with Hadley Wright knocking down nine shots and Elaine Harrison adding six kills.

Pozo’s 14 digs and Guajardo’s four blocks paced the Patriots defense, and both Walther (12) and Lily Vogt (11) also had double-digit saves.

Huck plans on playoff wins becoming an annual thing at East View, but she’s enjoying this team for as long as she can.

“I love this team’s personality,” she said. “These girls mesh so well as a team. Being around them and seeing them grow as people is awesome.”

