East Union girls more confident than ever

SALTILLO – East Union’s girls certainly felt a sense of dejection when their 2023-24 season came to an end. But they also felt a surge of confidence.

Facing powerhouse Ingomar in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs, the Urchins played one of their best games of the year. They lost, 57-53, but they left the floor knowing they could compete with the best 2A had to offer.

Ingomar went on to win a second straight state title.

“That game was definitely unexpected,” East Union point guard Caroline Sherwood said. “I didn’t think we were going to get that close to them, but we all definitely played our hearts out that game. I feel like if we play like that every game from now on, we’ll go places.”

For the first time since that game, East Union was back on the floor together on Wednesday for summer league play. The Urchins were noticeably rusty in a 41-34 loss to Biggersville, and that was to be expected.

Coach Chase Brown likes his group. Junior Josie Mae Bell, sophomore Adison Russell and Sherwood – a junior – comprise the core of the lineup. Junior Emma Adams and freshman Marley Clayton also have starting experience.

And East Union has added senior Eliza Whitenton, a 5-foot-10 volleyball standout.

“Still got a young team,” Brown said. “… Just continue meshing together and finding out who’s going to take those roles. We have to do a better job of getting conditioned and ready to go.”

Last season was a historic one for East Union, which went 22-7 and won a region title for the first time in 36 years. The Urchins defeated Northside and Philadelphia in the playoffs before running into Ingomar, which had won the two regular season meetings by an average of 22.5 points.

Playing the Falcons so tough provided stark evidence of just how far East Union has come.

“They’re the standard, especially in 2A basketball,” Brown said of Ingomar. “We’ve got to say, all right, we know we can compete with them, now we’ve got to figure out how to beat them. You do that, and then you’re stepping up with the big boys.”